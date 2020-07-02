Aadhaar card lost or misplaced? There is no need to panic or worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions for Aadhaar card holders to order a reprint. Now, you can order Aadhaar reprint even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. In a tweet UIDAI said, "You can order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar." Aadhaar card is mandatory to avail benefits of any government scheme.