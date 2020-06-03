Aadhaar card made mandatory in Tamil Nadu for getting haircut, visiting spas

Salons, beauty parlors and spas in Tamil Nadu will require Aadhaar card as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led state government on Tuesday made it mandatory for the service providers to collect the unique ID number as preventive measures against Covid-19.

According to the standard operating procedure for the salons, beauty parlours and spas, they have to maintain a record of the name, phone number, address, Aadhaar number of the customers.

The measure is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and facilitate contact tracing.

The salons and beauty parlours were allowed to operate in all other parts of the state from May 24, the government permitted them in Chennai from Monday, when the "Unlock 1" phase began.

Recently, the state government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June 30.

As per the the seven-page SOP, these are the new rules for owners and workers of Salons, beauty parlors and spas

Ensure facilities for hand washing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees.

Employees should wear hand gloves and face masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers.

Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely.

Headbands and towels one used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

Owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.

"All districts will be divided into eight zones in the state. Relaxations on 50 per cent of public transportation have been given in the first six zones. E-pass will also not be necessary for movement in these zones. Hired vehicles and taxis can operate within the zones without an e-Pass, and apart from the driver, three passengers are allowed in a vehicle," it said.

