Aadhaar card made mandatory in Tamil Nadu for getting haircut, visiting spas

Ensure facilities for hand washing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees.

Employees should wear hand gloves and face masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers.

Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely.

Headbands and towels one used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

Owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.

"All districts will be divided into eight zones in the state. Relaxations on 50 per cent of public transportation have been given in the first six zones. E-pass will also not be necessary for movement in these zones. Hired vehicles and taxis can operate within the zones without an e-Pass, and apart from the driver, three passengers are allowed in a vehicle," it said.