Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that people purchasing Covid-19 self-testing kits will have to provide their Aadhaar cards to the chemists in order to maintain a record. She also said that if anyone tests positive for Covid-19, the information must be conveyed to the authorities and also updated online.

"We have decided that everyone purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhar cards to the chemists to maintain a record. If anyone tests positive they must inform the authorities and update this online," said Mumbai Mayor.

Additionally, she said that a total of 1,6,897 lakh people had done Covid test at home till Friday of which 3,549 people have tested positive in-home testing. The Mumbai Mayor said that a crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC's budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar

"A crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC's budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar. There was no crematorium for pets in Mumbai. This initiative is for the animals who can't speak for themselves. This will also be used for cremating street dogs and cats after their death," she added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths, the state health department said. The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day.

The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and death toll reached 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730. Between Thursday and Friday, new Covid-19 cases had decreased by 3,195, compared to which Saturday's fall was smaller.

As many as 879 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far. Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.97 per cent while recovery rate is 94.28 per cent. Currently, 22,10,108 people are in home quarantine and 6,102 persons are in institutional quarantine.

