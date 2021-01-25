OPEN APP
Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, says UIDAI
Last year in October, UIDAI introduced, Aadhaar polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. (HT)

Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, says UIDAI

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 11:00 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI
  • You can get a mobile number added in your Aadhaar card without submitting any documents

Want to get a mobile number added in your Aadhaar card? You can get is done without submitting any documents. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet said, "Adding a mobile number to Aadhaar doesn’t require any document. Just carry your Aadhaar to any nearby Aadhaar Center to place an add/update mobile number request."

Benefits of mobile number linked to the Aadhaar

Aadhaar is a 12- digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI that serves as an identity proof. One of the most significant advantages of Aadhaar card is that it permits the holder to avail government subsidies. To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI. If you want to make any corrections in Aadhaar data online mode, then your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar. The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded wherein verification is required to be done via OTP send to your linked mobile number.

Apart from a mobile number, Aadhaar cardholders can update their details like a photograph, biometrics, or email id, too without any documents. They just need to visit any of the official Aadhaar Seva Kendra and update their details.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email ID update

Date of Birth (DOB) update

Gender update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update

Last year in October, UIDAI introduced, Aadhaar in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) form. Aadhaar PVC card is very handy and easily fits in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards. It is loaded with the latest security features.






