Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, says UIDAI
Last year in October, UIDAI introduced, Aadhaar polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card.

Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, says UIDAI

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI
  • You can get a mobile number added in your Aadhaar card without submitting any documents

Want to get a mobile number added in your Aadhaar card? You can get is done without submitting any documents. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet said, "Adding a mobile number to Aadhaar doesn’t require any document. Just carry your Aadhaar to any nearby Aadhaar Center to place an add/update mobile number request."

Want to get a mobile number added in your Aadhaar card? You can get is done without submitting any documents. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet said, "Adding a mobile number to Aadhaar doesn’t require any document. Just carry your Aadhaar to any nearby Aadhaar Center to place an add/update mobile number request."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Benefits of mobile number linked to the Aadhaar

Aadhaar is a 12- digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI that serves as an identity proof. One of the most significant advantages of Aadhaar card is that it permits the holder to avail government subsidies. To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI. If you want to make any corrections in Aadhaar data online mode, then your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar. The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded wherein verification is required to be done via OTP send to your linked mobile number.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

Apart from a mobile number, Aadhaar cardholders can update their details like a photograph, biometrics, or email id, too without any documents. They just need to visit any of the official Aadhaar Seva Kendra and update their details.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email ID update

Date of Birth (DOB) update

Gender update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update

Last year in October, UIDAI introduced, Aadhaar in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) form. Aadhaar PVC card is very handy and easily fits in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards. It is loaded with the latest security features.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.