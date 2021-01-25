Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, says UIDAI

Aadhaar is a 12- digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI that serves as an identity proof. One of the most significant advantages of Aadhaar card is that it permits the holder to avail government subsidies. To avail the benefits and online services of Aadhaar, your mobile number must be registered with UIDAI. If you want to make any corrections in Aadhaar data online mode, then your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar. The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded wherein verification is required to be done via OTP send to your linked mobile number.