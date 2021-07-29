Aadhaar card is one of the mandatory documents required for one's KYC. It is also made compulsory for taking benefits of various government-backed welfare schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, LPG subsidy, etc. Now a day, one can get one's child's Aadhaar card as well. In fact, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows 12-digit unique identification card for an infant even when its birth certificate is not made. Now, parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar card of their newly born baby by submission of discharge certificate of hospital and Aadhaar card of either of parents. But, for information to the parents, they need biometric verification of the child once it become 5 years of age. Failing to this will lead to Baal Aadhaar card of the child becoming inactive.

The UIDAI informed about the important rewsponsibility of parents in regard to their child through a tweet and said, "#BaalAadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years." To find out the nearest Aadhaar card centre, the UIDAI gave a direct link in that tweet. The direct UIDAI link is — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx & update child's biometrics.

#AadhaarChildEnrolment #BaalAadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years. You can visit your nearest #AadhaarEnrolment Centre: https://t.co/oCJ66DD0fK & update child's biometrics pic.twitter.com/YHKxGbWRJQ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 28, 2021

The UIDAI said that after getting biometric update of one's 5 year old child done, one needs to remember doing the same when the same chilkd becomes 15 years of age citing, "Remember to update the biometrics of your child in #Aadhaar at the age of 5 years and again at the age of 15 years. These mandatory biometric updates for children are FREE OF COST." The UIDAI asked parents to follow the same link for booking appointment at the Aadhaar centre and for locating nearest Aadhar centre.

#AadhaarChildEnrolment

Remember to update the biometrics of your child in #Aadhaar at the age of 5 years and again at the age of 15 years. These mandatory biometric updates for children are FREE OF COST.

Locate your nearest #AadhaarEnrolment Centre here: https://t.co/oCJ66DUBEk pic.twitter.com/0L94pTOLVV — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2021

How to locate nearest Aadhaar centre

For biometric update of the child after the it becomes 5 years of age, the parents can book an appointment and take their child at the nearest Aadhaar centre by logging in at direct UIDAI link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1. After logging in at this UIDAI's given web link, parents would be required to follow some simple steps for biometric updation of their Child’s Baal Aadhaar card.

Step by step guide:

1] Login at UIDAI's given direct link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1;

2] Choose either of options — State, Postal (PIN) Code or Search box option;

3] Fill in the information after choosing any one of the given options; and

4] Click at 'Locate Centre' button.

After following these steps, parent would be able to find nearest Aadhaar centre in their locality. Once they find the nearest Aadhaar Kendra, they will be required to visit the Aadhaar centre with their child after fixing an appointment there.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.