Aadhaar card of your child may become inactive if you don't do this

Aadhaar card is one of the mandatory documents required for one's KYC. It is also made compulsory for taking benefits of various government-backed welfare schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, LPG subsidy, etc. Now a day, one can get one's child's Aadhaar card as well. In fact, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows 12-digit unique identification card for an infant even when its birth certificate is not made. Now, parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar card of their newly born baby by submission of discharge certificate of hospital and Aadhaar card of either of parents. But, for information to the parents, they need biometric verification of the child once it become 5 years of age. Failing to this will lead to Baal Aadhaar card of the child becoming inactive.