Need to link Aadhaar card with PAN? Here are ways to do it

If your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to Aadhaar card, your PAN will be declared 'inoperative' from next year. The income tax department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking. Now, you have time till 31 March 2020 to do the same.

After 2018 Supreme Court verdict on constitutional the validity of Aadhaar, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing of income tax returns (ITR). For new applicants of PAN card, the interlinking is done automatically during the application stage.

For existing PAN card holders, it is mandatory to link it with Aadhaar within the last date. Do you know how to link your PAN with Aadhaar? Here is how to do the same.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar for registered users?

If you are already a registered user of the income tax e-filing website then your PAN must be already linked with your Aadhaar. You can check if your Aadhaar is already linked to your PAN by visiting the income tax e-filing website.

However, if your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar then a form will appear where you will be required to enter details - name, date of birth, and gender. Once done, click on submit after entering the captcha. Once submitted, a success message will be displayed on your screen.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar for non-registered users?

-To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you can go to the income tax department's e-filing portal.

-Click on Link Aadhaar section.

-You need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

-Verify all the details, at last, enter Captcha Code and click Link Aadhaar.

-The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS?

If you are unable to link your PAN and Aadhaar using the e-filing website of the department, then you can link your PAN with Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. In order to do so, you need to type UIDPAN and send it.

Here is the format: UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar manually

If you wish to link your PAN card and Aadhaar manually, you can visit a service centre for PAN. You will be required to fill in a form 'Annexure-I' along with supporting documents - copy of PAN card and Aadhaar card. Unlike online services, this service is not free of charge. An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to them.









