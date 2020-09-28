Aadhaar card, ration card linking deadline ends this week. How to do it

In order to continue getting food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with ration card before September 30. If your ration card is not yet linked to Aadhaar card then do it as only two days are left. Both the documents can be linked online as well as offline. In view of the coronavirus panemic, the government had extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar with ration card till the end of this September.

Here is a step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with ration card

Aadhaar-ration card linking online

1) Visit the official Aadhaar linking website.

2) Now click on 'Start Now'.

3) Proceed further and enter your address details – district and state.

4) Choose the benefit type as ration card from the given options.

5) You now need to choose the scheme name, which is ration card.

6) Enter the ration card number, your Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

7) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number,

8) Enter the OTP, post which you will get a notification which will appear informing the completion of your application process

9) Post this, your application will be verified .

10) On successful verification, your Aadhaar card will be linked to the ration card.

Aadhaar-ration card linking offline

1) Visit your nearby PDS Centre or ration shop

2) Carry the photocopies of the Aadhaar card for all your family members, a passport-sized photograph of the head of the family and the ration card.

3)Submit a copy of your passbook if your bank account and Aadhaar are not linked.

4) Submit all the applicable documents at the PDS shop together with a copy of your Aadhaar card number.

5) After you submit all the documents, an SMS would be sent to the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar.

6) You will get an additional SMS once the ration card Aadhaar link is completed.

