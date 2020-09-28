Aadhaar card, ration card linking deadline ends this week. How to do it

In order to continue getting food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with ration card before September 30. If your ration card is not yet linked to Aadhaar card then do it as only two days are left. Both the documents can be linked online as well as offline. In view of the coronavirus panemic, the government had extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar with ration card till the end of this September.