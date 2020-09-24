If your ration card is not yet linked to Aadhaar card you can continue to get your quota of food grains, but only till September-end. So in order to keep getting food grains you are eligible for under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it's essential to link your Aadhaar card with the ration card. The government had extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar with ration card till the end of this September. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had issued clear instructions to all states and union territories (UTs) that no genuine beneficiary or household should be denied from entitled quota of food grains. "Their names/ration cards should not be deleted/cancelled only on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number," the ministry said.

Aadhaar, ration card can be linked online as well as offline.

How to link your ration card with Aadhaar online?

-Go to the visit the official Aadhaar linking website.

-Now click on 'Start Now'.

-Proceed further and enter your address details – district and state.

-Choose the benefit type as ration card from the given options.

-You now need to choose the scheme name, which is ration card.

-Enter the ration card number, your Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

-A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number,

-Enter the OTP, post which you will get a notification which will appear informing the completion of your application process

-Post this, your application will be verified and on successful verification, your Aadhaar card will be linked to the ration card.

How to link your ration card with Aadhaar offine?

-Visit your nearby PDS Centre or ration Sshop

-Carry the photocopies of the Aadhaar card for all your family members, a passport-sized photograph of the head of the family and the ration card.

-If your bank account is not linked with your Aadhaar, then you need to submit a copy of your passbook

-Submit all the applicable documents at the PDS shop together with a copy of your Aadhaar card number

-After you submit all the documents, an SMS would be sent to the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar.

You will get an additional SMS once the ration card Aadhaar link is completed.

The government has also started the implementation of the inter-state portability of ration card holders under 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan to protect the interest of poor and migratory beneficiaries.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Centre provides 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month to around 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price of ₹2-3 per kg. To provide relief during the lockdown, the Centre is providing an additional 5 kg of foodgrains per month free of cost.

