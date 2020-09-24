If your ration card is not yet linked to Aadhaar card you can continue to get your quota of food grains, but only till September-end. So in order to keep getting food grains you are eligible for under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it's essential to link your Aadhaar card with the ration card. The government had extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar with ration card till the end of this September. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had issued clear instructions to all states and union territories (UTs) that no genuine beneficiary or household should be denied from entitled quota of food grains. "Their names/ration cards should not be deleted/cancelled only on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number," the ministry said.