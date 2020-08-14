Aadhaar card: Steps to download e-Aadhaar online with your mobile number

If you have updated your address recently in your Aadhaar card, then instead of waiting for the new Aadhaar card which will be delivered via post and may take longer time, you have the option of e-Aadhaar card. You can download the e-Aadhaar card through the UIDAI website with the updated details. An e-Aadhaar card keeps your Aadhaar information handy. It is a digital version of your Aadhaar card , and is acceptable all over the country, without any exceptions.

Here are the steps to download e-Aadhaar card online with your registered mobile number

1) Go to UIDAI's official website.

2) You will get the following options to download the electronic copy of your Aadhaar card:

-Using Aadhaar number

-Using Enrolment ID (EID)

3) Enter your Aadhaar card number and key in the captcha.

4) An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

5) Click on verify after answering certain questions.

6) Your e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded in PDF format

How to open e-Aadhaar PDF?

To open the PDF, you will require a password. The password will be the first four letters of your name in capital letters and the year of birth. For eg: If your name is Bharti Shukla and your birth year is 1990, then the password will be BHAR1990.

How to validate/verify digital signature in e-Aadhaar

-Open your e-Aadhaar PDF file.

-Enter your pin code as the password.

-Right click on '?'

-Click show signature properties.

-Show signer's certificate.

-Click on trust tab.

-Now, click on add to trusted certificates.

-Click on Ok.

-Click on validate signature.

-Your digital signature is now validated.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated