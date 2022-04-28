Aadhaar card: UIDAI gives 4 simple steps to verify mobile number, email linking

Aadhaar card: UIDAI gives 4 simple steps to verify mobile number, email linking1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
- Aadhaar card: UIDAI has unveiled 4 simple step to check whether one's mobile number and email ID is linked with Aadhaar number or not
Aadhaar card: To remain insulated from online fraudsters, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has suggested Aadhaar card holders to keep one's mobile number updated with its 12-digit unique identity number. The statutory authority that issues Aadhaar number has unveiled 4 simple step to check whether one's mobile number and email ID is linked with its Aadhaar number or not.
The UIDAI urged Aadhaar card holders to check one's mobile number and email ID linking status citing, "Always keep your mobile number updated in #Aadhaar.
If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile."
See UIDAI's tweet below:
So, if an Aadhaar card holder is not sure about its mobile number and email ID linking, he or she is advised to login at the given direct UIDAI link — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile;
2] Select either of 'Verify Mobile Number' or 'Verify Email Address';
3] Enter you Aadhaar number or email ID, depending upon the option you have chosen;
4] Enter CAPTCHA and click at 'Send OTP' option.
If the OTP comes to your given mobile number of email ID, it means your mobile number or email ID is linked with your Aadhaar number.
So, no need to fall prey to an online malware fraud where a fraudsters asks you to click on the given link or to share your Aadhaar number for verifying your mobile number or email ID with your Aadhaar card. Just follow these 4 steps suggested by the UIDAI.
