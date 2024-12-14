Free Aadhaar card update: The Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has extended the free online document upload facility until 14 June 2025 to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. The free update deadline was initially set for June 14, 2024, then extended to September 14, 2024, before being further extended to December 14, 2024.

“#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar,” said in a tweet.

Those planning to change the information on their Aadhaar card have until June 14 to do so. Earlier, the window for free updates closed on December 14.

Steps to update Aadhaar details online 1) Go to the Aadhaar Self-Service portal on the official website of UIDAI

2)Log in using your Aadhaar Number, Captcha, and OTP sent to your mobile.

3)Now go to the Document Update section and review the existing details.

4)Select the appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload the scanned copies of the original documents for verification.

5)Remember to note down the service request number. This will help you track the stage of the process of your Aadhaar update request.

Why is updating your Aadhaar card details essential? If any change needs to be incorporated into your Aadhaar database, you should get it updated to avoid any trouble later on. For children, you need to keep in mind that if you enrolled your kid for Aadhaar when he or she was below the age of five, then you will have to get the biometric record updated at least twice—once after crossing the age of 5 and another one after completing 15 years.

Offline Updates for Biometric Changes For updates involving biometrics such as fingerprints, iris scans, or photos, individuals must visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. Steps for offline updates include:

Download the Form: Access the enrolment/update form from UIDAI’s website.

Submit at Centre: Fill out and submit the form and the necessary documents.

Provide Biometric Data: Complete the biometric verification process.