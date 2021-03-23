Aadhaar Card Update: Here are the steps to prevent misuse of your Aadhaar number

Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial identity verification document in our country required for opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. It is very important to protect the security of Aadhaar and prevent its misuse. The Government of India has brought several measures to strengthen the security of Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a feature, which allows you to lock and unlock your Aadhaar number. This allows to further strengthen the privacy and security of the Aadhaar number of an individual.