2 min read.Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 01:51 PM ISTLivemint
Aadhaar card address change online has become easy now. The UIDAI has introduced direct link from where an Aadhaar card holder can change one's address online
Aadhaar card update:Aadhaar card address change online has become easy now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced direct link from where an Aadhaar card holder can change one's address online. The UIDAI tweeted the direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and asked Aadhaar users to change their address online and keep their KYC document updated.
Suggesting Aadhhar card holders to use self service update portal the UIDAI said, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update."
The UIDAI also inform that there are select documents that one needs to produce while using the self service update portal for Aadhaar card update online. As per the UIDAI website, there are 32 proof of identity documents that one can upload after scanning during the Aadhaar card address change online. These 32 Aadhaar card address change documents include passport, PAN card, ration/PDS photo card, voter ID, driving license (DL), etc.
Here is direct link to know Aadhaar card address change documents — uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf.