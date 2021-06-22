Aadhaar card update: Aadhaar card address change online has become easy now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced direct link from where an Aadhaar card holder can change one's address online. The UIDAI tweeted the direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and asked Aadhaar users to change their address online and keep their KYC document updated.

Suggesting Aadhhar card holders to use self service update portal the UIDAI said, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update."

Aadhaar card address change documents

The UIDAI also inform that there are select documents that one needs to produce while using the self service update portal for Aadhaar card update online. As per the UIDAI website, there are 32 proof of identity documents that one can upload after scanning during the Aadhaar card address change online. These 32 Aadhaar card address change documents include passport, PAN card, ration/PDS photo card, voter ID, driving license (DL), etc.

Here is direct link to know Aadhaar card address change documents — uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf.

How to change Aadhaar card address online

For Aadhaar card address change online, one needs to log in at the direct self service update portal ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and follow some simple online steps.

Here is the step by step guide to change Aadhaar card address:

1] Log in at direct UIDAI link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/;

2] Click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar';

3] Enter 12-digit UID number;

4] Enter security code or captcha code;

5] Click at 'Send OTP' option;

6] An OTP will be sent on you Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

7] Enter OTP after receiving the OTP;

8] Click at 'Login';

9] Your Aadhaar details will get displayed. Change address and upload scan copy of any of the 32 documents in support of your ID and address proof and submit.

Your Aadhaar card address will be changed online. You can confirm about the Aadhaar card address change by checking Aadhaar card address change status.

