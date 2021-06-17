Aadhaar card update online: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced 'Self Service Update Portal' where one can update one's Aadhaar card details like date of birth, gender, etc. The UIDAI has announced direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/, where one can update one's Aadhaar card details through OTP-based login. In series of tweets UIDAI said that one can change one's gender and date of birth by logging in at the given link.

The UIDAI today tweeted and said that one can change one's gender via given link citing, "You can now update your gender in your Aadhaar online through the following link - https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update. Your mobile number registered in Aadhaar is required to authenticate via OTP."

You can now update your gender in your Aadhaar online through the following link - https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60 to update. Your mobile number registered in Aadhaar is required to authenticate via OTP.#UpdateGenderOnline pic.twitter.com/o4d1qyBUBt — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 17, 2021

Yesterday, UIDAI had announced that one can change one's date of birth by using the same link and said, "Update your DoB online through the following link - https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/, upload the scanned copy of your original document and apply."

Update your DoB online through the following link - https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60, upload the scanned copy of your original document and apply. To see the list of supportive documents, click https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL #UpdateDoBOnline #UpdateOnline pic.twitter.com/QPumjl6iFr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 16, 2021

In fact, these series of tweets from the UIDAI is making Aadhaar card holders aware about its 'Self Service Update Portal' where one can do the Aadhaar card update online by a single click at the given link.

As per the UIDAI claims, one can change one's name, date of birth, gender and address. However, there is limit on these Aadhaar card updates. An Aadhaar card holder can change one's name twice in life time while gender and date of birth can be changed once in life time.

How to change gender using self service Adhaar update portal

At various instances it has been found that wrong gender information has been mentioned in one's Aadhhar card. To, make it simple and easier for the Aadhaar card holders, the UIDAI has now given the direct link where one can login via OTP and change following some simple steps.

Here is the step by step guide:

1] Login at Self Service Update Portal — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/;

2] Click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar';

3] Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number;

4] Fill security code or captcha;

5] Click at 'Send OTP' option;

6] The OTP will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

7] Enter the OTP received and login;

8] Change your gender details; and

9] Click at submit option.

Your gender details will get updated. And following the same on line process, one can do Aadhaar card update online for changing one’s name, address and date of birth.

