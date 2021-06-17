Aadhaar card update: How to change date of birth, gender. Details here

Aadhaar card update online: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced 'Self Service Update Portal' where one can update one's Aadhaar card details like date of birth, gender, etc. The UIDAI has announced direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/, where one can update one's Aadhaar card details through OTP-based login. In series of tweets UIDAI said that one can change one's gender and date of birth by logging in at the given link.