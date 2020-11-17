Aadhaar card update: How to download Aadhaar through face authentication

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI which serves as an address and ID proof. Aadhaar card is being used for identity authentication across banks, telecom companies, public distribution system, income tax amongst others.

Recently, the UIDAI introduced the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

There are mainly two ways to download an Aadhaar card. One is by using the enrollment number and the other one is by using Aadhaar number. UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders through which you can download Aadhaar card online through the official website of UIDAI by face authentication.

Here is how to download an Aadhaar card through face authentication:

-Log in to UIDAI website.

- Click on the option 'Get Aadhaar Card' .

- You need to find the option of face authentication under the Aadhaar Card section.

-Before selecting the 'Face Authentication' option, you need to enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA.

-Now you need to verify your face through the authentication process.

- UIDAI will automatically click your picture after clicking on OK.

-Once your photo is clicked and verified, you can successfully download your Aadhaar Card.

Four different forms of Aadhaar are vaialable and all are valid, said UIDAI

Aadhaar Letter

Paper-based laminated letter with secure QR Code is sent to resident free of cost by ordinary post.

eAadhaar

eAadhaar is the electronic form of Aadhaar, digitally signed by UIDAI, having QR code for offline verification with Issue Date and Download Date. Resident can easily download eAadhaar or masked eAadhaar from UIDAI’s official website using registered mobile number.

mAadhaar

mAadhaar is digital form of Aadhaar which can be installed on mobile device.

Aadhaar PVC Card

Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. It can be ordered online by paying a nominal charge of ₹50.





