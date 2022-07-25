Aadhaar card update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched Aadhaar Face RD app that will enable Aadhaar card holders to authenticate one's unique 12-digit identity number using one's face. The UIDAI has made it possible after enabling Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUAs) to capture Aadhaar card holders face for authentication purpose.

The UIDAI tweeted about the launch of Aadhaar Face RD app citing, "Residents are now using the #Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the #UIDAI #RDApp, which can be used for various #Aadhaar Authentication Apps like #JeevanPraman, #PDS, #Scholarship schemes, #COWIN, #FarmerWelfare schemes."

The UIDAI also tweeted a brie video in regard to the newly launched Aadhaar Face RD app and claimed, "Aadhaar Face RD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology," adding, "Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed inhouse by UIDAI."

See UIDAI's tweet below:

This UIDAI's in-house built technology would enable Aadhaar card users to verify one's unique identity number from any place any time. This newly launched Aadhaar Face RD app, a Aadhaar card holder need not to carry its physical identification any more. Now, Aadhaar card holders' biometric data won't go into the private hands now as it will be restored in the Central Identity Data Repository (CIDA).

On how to use this UIDAI's newly launched Aadhaar Face RD app, the video gives this step by step guide:

1] Go to Google Playstore:

2] Search Face RD app from the search option;

3] Click on 'Install' option;

4] Click at 'Open' tab after the Face RD app gets fully downloaded;

5] Follow 'Face Authentication' flashed on your screen;

6] After 'Face Authentication', click at 'Proceed'; and

7] Face towards the light and move close to the camera.

During face authentication, one needs to make sure that background is clear and clean.