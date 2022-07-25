Aadhaar card update: How to use UIDAI's newly launched Face RD app. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- UIDAI's Aadhaar Face RD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology
Aadhaar card update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched Aadhaar Face RD app that will enable Aadhaar card holders to authenticate one's unique 12-digit identity number using one's face. The UIDAI has made it possible after enabling Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUAs) to capture Aadhaar card holders face for authentication purpose.