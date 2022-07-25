Aadhaar card update: How to use UIDAI's newly launched Face RD app. Details here

This UIDAI's in-house built technology would enable Aadhaar card users to verify one's unique identity number from any place any time. This newly launched Aadhaar Face RD app, a Aadhaar card holder need not to carry its physical identification any more. Now, Aadhaar card holders' biometric data won't go into the private hands now as it will be restored in the Central Identity Data Repository (CIDA).