Aadhaar card update: Letter, eAadhaar, PVC card are equally valid, says UIDAI

Aadhaar card update: Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), serves as a valid proof and is an important document for availing government subsidies or grants. There are three forms of Aadhaar available - Letter, eAadhaar and PVC card, and all are equally valid. "Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience and all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as a proof of identity with due validation, without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the other," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Let's take a look at the different forms of Aadhaar available:

1) Aadhaar Letter

Aadhaar letter is delivered by post. Once Aadhaar is generated, you also get a SMS on registered mobile

2) E-Aadhaar

You can download the e-Aadhaar card through the UIDAI website with the details. An e-Aadhaar card keeps your Aadhaar information handy. It is a digital version of your Aadhaar card, and is acceptable all over the country, without any exceptions. The e-Aadhaar will be in PDF form.

How to open e-Aadhaar PDF?

To open the PDF, you will require a password. The password will be the first four letters of your name in capital letters and the year of birth. For eg: If your name is Bharti Shukla and your birth year is 1990, then the password will be BHAR1990.

3) Aadhaar PVC card

The new Aadhaar PVC card comes with enhanced security features and is more convenient to carry. The security features include QR code with photograph and demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date, an embossed Aadhaar logo. UIDAI has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. So, now you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards.