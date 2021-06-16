Aadhaar card update online: How to change date of birth via UIDAI's direct link

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aadhaar card update online: Aadhaar is one of the most important documents for an individual's KYC. It’s not only used for address and ID proof, it is also used for availing various government backed subsidies and welfare schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradham Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. So, if the Aadhaar card holder finds that the date of birth mentioned in one's Aadhaar card is wrong, it should immediately get it corrected and make one's KYC document fool proof. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that one can change one's date of birth using Aadhaar update online service of the UIDAI. It also gave a direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/login.html for Aadhaar card holders who wish to change their date of birth.

As per the UIDAI, supportive documents that one' can produce while changing date of birth in Aadhaar card. The list contains passport, PAN card, ration/PDS photo card, voter ID, Driving License (DL), etc. There are 32 PoI (post of identity) documents containing name and photo mentioned in the list, which an Aadhaar card user can scan and upload while changing one's date of birth in Aadhaar card using Aadhaar update service of the UIDAI.

How to change date of birth in Aadhaar card

For Aadhaar card update online, one can log in at the direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and follow some simple steps that are as follows:

1] Login at the given UIDAI link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/;

3] Enter captcha or verification code;

4] Click at 'Send OTP';

5] OTP will be send on your registered mobile number;

6] Enter OTP after receiving it;

7] You will be able to login and all your Aadhaar details will be available on your computer monitor;

8] Change your date of birth mentioned there;

9] Upload the scanned ID proof out of the above-mentioned 32 documents mentioned by the UIDAI;

10] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aadhaar card update online for change of date of birth will be done after the click at 'Submit' button.

