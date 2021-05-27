An Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial identity verification document in our country required for opening a bank account to filing income tax returns to availing of social benefits. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides various online and offline services for Aadhaar cardholders like updating address, biometrics, photo and mobile numbers. And from time to time, it keeps people informed about the services through its official Twitter handle @UIDAI.

Recently, the UIDAI has discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service. This information was shared by the Aadhaar Help Centre via its Twitter handle in response to a customer's query. Tagging UIDAI Bhavesh Patel had enquired about the option of the Aadhaar reprint not visible on the UIDAI's website.

Replying to the user, Aadhaar Help Centre tweeted," Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format."

Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 26, 2021

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The new Aadhaar card comes in a completely different avatar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. So, now you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards.

What are the security features of Aadhaar PVC Card

1) Good printing quality and lamination

2) Aadhaar PVC card is more durable, convenient to carry

3) The all-new Aadhaar PVC card has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

4) Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof, you can now bring it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain.

5) Instant offline verification by QR code

6) This card contains security features like Issue Date & Print Date

7) The all-new Aadhaar PVC card contains the embossed Aadhaar Logo

