Aadhaar card update: You can add up to 5 profiles in your mAadhaar app

mAadhaar app can be used anywhere anytime within India. mAadhaar is more than Aadhaar card in a wallet. On one hand, the mAadhaar profile is accepted as valid ID proof by Airports and Railways on the other resident can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who sought Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.