Aadhaar card: Why you need to check when was it updated? How to update it2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM IST
- Aadhaar card: The UIDAI advises that all residents should get their biometric data updated every 10 years
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back to update their documents. "Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," UIDAI said in a statement.