The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back to update their documents. "Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," UIDAI said in a statement.

UIDAI, the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

“Aadhaar numbers are used for availing benefits of various government schemes. Individuals are expected to keep Aadhaar updated so that there are no hindrances in Aadhaar-based authentication," read UIDAI press release.

How to update your Aadhaar card details

-The UIDAI said that individuals could update their proof of identity and proof of address on its online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

-The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

-This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre

List of Aadhaar card details that can be updated

1) Name

2) Address

3) Date of birth and gender

4) Mobile phone number, email address

5) Relationship status

6) Iris

7) Fingerprint

8) Photo

When should you go for updating your Aadhaar card details

If there is any change that needs to incorporated in your Aadhaar database from the list above, then you should get it updated to avoid any trouble later on. The UIDAI advises that all residents should get their biometric data updated every 10 years which may change due to age, illness or accident.

For children, you need to keep in mind that if you got your kid enrolled for Aadhaar when he or she was below the age of 5 then you will have get the biometric record updated at least twice — one after crossing the age of 5 and another one after completing 15 years.