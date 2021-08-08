Want to update the address in your Aadhaar card but don't have address proof for the same? For the convenience of Aadhaar cardholders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had allowed the facility to update the address in the absence of any proof. But, now this service has been discontinued according to a tweet by UIDAI.

Replying to a tweet by user Ahmed Memon, UIDAI had tweeted on June 14, " Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list."

The closure of this service of UIDAI is expected to affect those people who do not have any other documents available to change the address.

Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit number issued by UIDAI. You need to keep it updated so that it can serve as valid proof. The address on your Aadhaar card can be updated both offline and online.

Here is the step by step guide to change Aadhaar card address online

1] Log in at direct UIDAI link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

2] Click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'

3] Enter 12-digit UID number

4] Enter security code or captcha code

5] Click at 'Send OTP' option

6] An OTP will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

7] Enter OTP after receiving the OTP

8] Click at 'Login'

9] Your Aadhaar details will get displayed. Change address and upload scan copy of any of the 32 documents in support of your ID and address proof and submit.

