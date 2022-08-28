Aadhaar centre in Nagpur helps 14 missing persons reunite with families

When the boy’s application got rejected repeatedly, Damle approached the centre in Mankapur and it was found that his Aadhaar registration had already been done in 2011, before he was reported missing, he said. “Investigations revealed that the boy’s name was Mohammed Aamir and he had gone missing from his home in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. With the help of his Aadhaar details, we were able to trace his family and he was reunited with them," Marathe said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}