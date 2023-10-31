Aadhaar data leak: Massive data breach exposes 815 million Indians' personal information on dark web. Details here
Data including names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar, passport info for sale. Investigation underway into breach of database.
A report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity has claimed that personal identifiable information of about 815 million which is 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web, as reported by Business Standard.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time data was breached. Earlier in June, the government had launched an investigation into a data breach after personal data of vaccinated citizens, including VVIPs, from the CoWin website was allegedly leaked via a Telegram messenger channel.
The data breach claim has come as a major jolt to the government, which has been taking steps to digitize the economy and has built digital public infrastructure (DPI) based on the biometric identification number Aadhaar, individuals’ mobile numbers, and bank accounts as the backbone for the transfer of benefits and innovation in the private sector.
