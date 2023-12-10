‘Aadhaar enrolment offers iris scan option for eligibles in absence of fingerprint availability,’ says govt
A person who is eligible for Aadhaar but unable to provide fingerprints may enroll using only an iris scan.
The Indian government on Saturday said a person who is eligible for an Aadhaar can enrol using an Iris scan in case fingerprints are unavailable. This came after IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar intervened to ensure the enrolment of a woman, Josymol P Jose, in Kerala who could not get enrolled for Aadhaar as she did not have fingers.