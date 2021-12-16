The process of enrolling new born babies to Aadhaar is likely to start soon at the hospital premises itself, Saurabh Garg, CEO Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ), said during an interview with news agency ANI . "UIDAI is trying to tie-up with the registrar of births to give Aadhaar numbers to newborn babies," the official said.

The newborn babies will be provided with an Aadhaar card by simply clicking his picture when a child is born, he explained while speaking about the plan and further added, “We don't take biometrics of children below five years but link it with one of his parents either with mother or father and after a child crossed the age of five will take their biometrics."

"99.7 per cent adult population has been enrolled in Aadhaar. We have enrolled a 131 crore population and now our effort is to enrol newborn babies," Garg said.

"Every year 2-2.5 crore babies take birth. We are in the process of enrolling them in Aadhaar," he added.

Allotment of Aadhaar number started in 2010 and since then, majority of the Indian population have been enrolled. “Now our focus is on updating it," the official said adding, “Nearly 10 crore people update their names, addresses, mobile numbers every year."

“Out of 140 crore bank accounts, 120 crore accounts has been linked with Aadhar."

Pointing out that UIDAI is planning to give Aadhaar numbers to the entire population, Garg said, “Last year we organised 10,000 camps in the remote areas where we had been informed that many people don't have their Aadhaar numbers and as a result 30 lakh people were enrolled."

Speaking about the plans for the future, the official said, “We have now set a goal for what should be done in the next 10 years. How can we offer more for ease of living? We had just concluded Aadhaar 2.0 Conclave where we invited ideas."

The focus would be on three-four things in the coming years.

Our first priority is resident focus. We want to provide more facilities to people. People can update their records sitting at home on their computers. 1.5 lakh postmen will go village-to-village for updation and enrolment in Aadhaar, the official told ANI.

“We are opening 50,000 Aadhaar centres to cover 6.5 lakh villages of the country. We are designing App so that a smartphone user can update their Aadhaar records and even can do transactions."

Our focus is also to link Aadhaar with PAN, mobile SIM cards, ration cards, and bank accounts, etc, he added.

UIDAI is also use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and machine learning to strengthen Aadhaar and to make it more secure

(With inputs from agencies)

