Aadhaar leak won't expose bank account to hacking: UIDAI

Leaking of Aadhaar numbers will not pose any hacking threat to bank accounts, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). To remove this confusion of the people, the Aadhaar-issuing authority has given clarification on several occasions. By just getting an Aadhaar number or its information, no one can withdraw money from a bank account. Many types of information are required like OTP, debit card, PIN, OTP etc. to do this.

The UIDAI has answered some myth busters related to Aadhaar on its website.

Can someone hack into my bank account if they get to know my Aadhaar number?

Absolutely false. Just as by merely knowing your ATM card number, no one can withdraw money from the ATM machine; by knowing your Aadhaar number alone, no one can hack into your bank account and withdraw money.

Your bank account is safe if you don’t part with your PIN/OTP given by banks.

Rest assured, there has not been a single case of financial loss due to Aadhaar. Aadhaar number alone cannot be used for banking or any other service.

But when I link my bank accounts, shares, mutual funds and my mobile phones with Aadhaar, will UIDAI not get these information?

Absolutely not. When you give Aadhaar number to your banks, mutual fund companies, mobile phone companies, they only send Aadhaar number, your biometrics (given at the time authentication) and your name etc. to UIDAI for verification for your identity. They do not send your bank account details to UIDAI.

As far as UIDAI is concerned, it responds to such verification requests by replying either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

In few cases, if the verification answer is ‘Yes’, your basic KYC details (name, address, photo etc) available with UIDAI, are sent to the service provider. UIDAI never receives or collects your bank, investments, insurance etc. details.









