Aadhaar leak won't expose bank account to hacking: UIDAI

Leaking of Aadhaar numbers will not pose any hacking threat to bank accounts, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). To remove this confusion of the people, the Aadhaar-issuing authority has given clarification on several occasions. By just getting an Aadhaar number or its information, no one can withdraw money from a bank account. Many types of information are required like OTP, debit card, PIN, OTP etc. to do this.