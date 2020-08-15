Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the launch of an Aadhaar-like Health ID for every Indian which will store all your medical test reports, prescriptions and disease history. PM Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the mission will bring a "revolution" in the health sector in the country.

"From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said.

"From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said.

"One Health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were," Modi added.

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), is expected to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of health services in the country, the government has said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister hailed people in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, saying "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country.

Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.