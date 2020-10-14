Aadhaar-like health IDs under digital health plan: 10 things to know

An Aadhaar-like digital health ID for every Indian under the digital health plan, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August, could strengthen India's economic growth. Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority Mission (NDHM) in an interview to Bloomberg said the NDHM programme will lead to cost savings and better economic outcomes.

Here are 10 things to know about Aadhaar-like health IDs created under National Digital Health Mission:

1) Health ID under NDHM is a free of cost, voluntary.

2) This health account will contain details of every test, every disease, the doctors visited, the medicines taken and the diagnosis. This information will be very useful as it is portable and easily accessible even if the patient shifts to new place and visits a new doctor.

3) The health ID card is created with details like Aadhaar and mobile number and generate unique ID for each individual.

4) The NDHM consists of six key building blocks – health ID, digi doctor, health facility registry, personal health records, e-pharmacy and telemedicine.

5) Analysis of health data 'will lead to better planning, budgeting and implementation for states and health programs, which should be a big cost optimizer," said Bhushan, Bloomberg reported

6) According to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Boston Consulting Group, the implementation of the digital health plan will boost productivity and lead to an additional benefit of as much as $250 billion to India’s GDP over the next 10 years,

7) Over one lakh unique health IDs have been created under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which was initially launched across six states and Union territories on a pilot basis on 15th August,

8) The government has also assured that all necessary data privacy measures will be put in place to create safer and efficient digital health records. Users may also choose to link their health ID with their family members, new born child and keep a track of vaccination, the NHA said.

9) During his his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 15 August, PM Modi had said that the mission will bring a "revolution" in the health sector in the country.

10) The technology-based initiative is a potential game changer, but is expected to face hurdles, especially in rural India, considering low internet penetration and little digital health resources.

