Aadhaar linking: Income tax department clarifies on making PAN inoperational

“Hence, in order to have the smooth application of section 234H and existing rule 114AAA, it is clarified that the impact of sub-rule (2) of rule 114AAA i.e. where a person. whose permanent account number has become inoperative under sub-rule (1). is required to furnish. intimate or quote his permanent account number under the Act. it shall be deemed that he has not furnished. intimated or quoted the permanent account number. as the case may be. in accordance with the provisions of the Act. and he shall be liable for all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing. intimating or quoting the permanent account number. shall come into effect from 1 st April 2023 and the period beginning from 1st April 2022 and ending with 31st March 2023, shall be the period during which the said sub-rule shall not have its negative consequences of the nature referred to in the said sub-rule or specified in paras 4 and 4.1 above. However, the taxpayer shall be liable to pay a fee in accordance with sub-rule (5A) of rule 114," the income tax department said in a circular dated 30 March.

