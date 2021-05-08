Subscribe
Home >News >India >Aadhaar must for social security benefits, registering on migrants’ database

Aadhaar must for social security benefits, registering on migrants’ database

Premium
The labour ministry has said that people who do not have Aadhaar as of now will not be denied benefits.
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The move will be applicable to both formal and informal workers and may also help in curbing duplication of data by keeping imposters at bay, authorities said

NEW DELHI : The Union government has made Aadhaar mandatory for availing social security benefits, and for registration on a national informal workers' database being developed for migrants.

The labour ministry has notified section 142 of the social security code, which allows authorities to collect Aadhaar details for the database of beneficiaries under various social security schemes.

The move will be applicable to both formal and informal workers and may also help in curbing duplication of data by keeping imposters at bay, authorities said.

The labour ministry has several social security schemes for both formal and informal workers and most of them are partly contributory. Besides, the ministry said the national database for unorganized workers is at an advanced stage of development by National Informatics Centre.

“The portal is aimed at collection of data for unorganized workers, including migrant workers for the purpose of giving benefits of the various schemes of the government. An inter-state migrant worker can register himself on the portal on the basis of submission of Aadhaar alone," the labour ministry said.

However, people who don’t have Aadhaar will not be denied of benefits, the ministry claims.

