Aadhaar name correction new rules 2026: Which document do you need for spelling mistake, marriage or major name change?

Changing the name on your Aadhaar card is not a one-size-fits-all process. Whether you have spotted a spelling mistake, want to add or remove a surname, need to change your name after marriage or divorce, or want to adopt an entirely new name, the documents required will depend on the type of change.

UIDAI’s revised 2026 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which came into effect on September 18, sets out separate requirements for different types of name updates.

Under the revised rules, Aadhaar holders have to submit the prescribed supporting documents for their particular request. UIDAI will verify the authenticity of documents, affidavits and Gazette notifications submitted for the update.

Aadhaar name change: Which document is needed for which change?

Type of name change Examples Document required Minor name change Adding or removing a middle/last name; expanding initials; changing the order of names; minor phonetic spelling corrections Prescribed supporting documents, as applicable Name change after marriage/divorce Surname change following marriage or divorce Affidavit in Annexure D + PoI Data-entry error Aadhaar name entered incorrectly even though the enrolment/update document had the correct name Adults: Annexure B affidavit + PoI/PoRMinors: Annexure C affidavit + PoI/PoR Regional-language error Name is correct in English but incorrectly recorded in the regional language Prescribed affidavit + PoI Major name change Complete change of name or a change that amounts to a change in identity Gazette Notification for name change

Spelling mistake in Aadhaar: What should you do? Minor spelling corrections are covered under the minor name change category when the correction is phonetic in nature.

The SOP also treats changes such as expanding an abbreviation or initials, adding or removing a middle or last name, and changing the sequence of names as minor name changes.

Removing dots from a name and correcting random use of capital letters are also included among the changes covered by the revised SOP.

These changes are treated differently from a name alteration that amounts to a change in identity.

Aadhaar surname change after marriage or divorce If you want to change your surname because of marriage or divorce, UIDAI has prescribed a separate procedure.

The applicant needs to submit the Affidavit in Annexure D along with Proof of Identity (PoI).

The affidavit has to establish that the requested name change is a consequence of marriage or divorce and does not represent a change in the applicant's identity.

Aadhaar name entered incorrectly: What if it was a data-entry error? There is a separate provision for cases where the name was entered incorrectly in Aadhaar despite the enrolment or update document carrying the correct name.

UIDAI treats such cases as data-entry errors.

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For adults, the revised SOP requires the Affidavit in Annexure B, along with Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relationship (PoR).

For minors, the applicable Affidavit in Annexure C has to be submitted along with PoI or PoR.

Aadhaar name correct in English but wrong in regional language The revised SOP also covers cases where a person's name is correctly recorded in English but has been incorrectly entered in the regional language.

For such requests, applicants have to provide the prescribed affidavit along with Proof of Identity (PoI).

Complete name change in Aadhaar: When is Gazette notification required?

A complete change of name is treated differently from a minor correction.

If the requested alteration amounts to a change in identity, UIDAI classifies it as a Major Name Change.

In such cases, the SOP specifies a Gazette Notification for name change as the required document.

This category therefore applies to people seeking a substantive change in their name rather than a simple spelling or formatting correction.

How to change your name in Aadhaar The process begins with identifying the category under which your requested change falls. Once you know the category, you can arrange the relevant documents before visiting an Aadhaar centre.

Here is the step-by-step process: Step 1: Identify the reason for changing your Aadhaar name.

Step 2: Check which category your request falls under — minor name change, marriage/divorce-related change, data-entry error, regional-language error or major name change.

Step 3: Collect the applicable Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Relationship (PoR) or other supporting documents.

Step 4: Prepare the prescribed affidavit or obtain a Gazette Notification, if applicable.

Step 5: Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre.

Step 6: Submit the name update request and supporting documents.

Step 7: Complete the verification required for the update.

Step 8: Collect the acknowledgement for your request.