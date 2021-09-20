The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has recently launched a portal, named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers. So, in case you want to check the numbers registered on your name, you can do so by visiting the TAFCOP website. At present this facility is not available pan-India, only a few states have gone live with this. As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.

Currently, the portal has been made functional for these states

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Delhi

NCR

Steps to check phone numbers registered against the Aadhaar number:

1) Visit the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection portal

2) Enter your contact number

2) Now, click on the 'Request OTP' tab.

3) To validate, enter the OTP number received.

4) Then, all the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the website.

5) From these numbers, users can report and block the numbers not in use by themselves or are no longer required.

