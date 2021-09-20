The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has recently launched a portal, named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers. So, in case you want to check the numbers registered on your name, you can do so by visiting the TAFCOP website. At present this facility is not available pan-India, only a few states have gone live with this. As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.