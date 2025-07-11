Aadhaar News: UIDAI to implement stricter rules to obtain, update crucial ID — What you need to know

Aadhaar Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is implementing stricter rules for obtaining Aadhaar cards for Indians, in a move to make the identity card more foolproof.

According to a report by The Times of India, the UIDAI is set to tap the online database to enrol adults and update their Aadhaar cards in an attempt to make it available only to citizens.

Aadhaar, issued by the UIDAI, was originally conceived as a proof of identity rather than citizenship and allowed individuals to obtain one with minimal security. However, recent moves have ensured that only verified adults can enrol for the unique ID.

UIDAI steps up Aadhaar rules A new tool developed by the UIDAI will put a second layer of verification of the individual during his or her Aadhaar update or enrollment, according to TOI.

The new tool will access online available documents, including driving licenses, PAN, MNREGS details, and in the future, things such as electricity bills.

These documents ensure a homogenous identity and are in line with the directives of centralised KYC.

The new tools used by UIDAI will ensure that only citizens get access to Aadhaar, even as Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act states the document cannot be used to prove citizenship or domicile.

Why is govt implementing stricter Aadhaar rules? Over the last 15 years, the UIDAI has generated more than 140 crore Aadhaar numbers, including for deceased individuals. Now, there is a near saturation for adults.

With infants being able to get Aadhaar soon after birth as well, the government has decided to tighten the norms of getting it.

“It is going to be difficult for any illegal immigrant to now get Aadhaar,” an official quoted by TOI stated, indicating a clear shift from the relaxed rules to obtain the ID as was predominant in the past.

Earlier, there were concerns about illegal immigrants getting Aadhaar and then using it for opening other IDs. Now, rules are stricter, and the onus is on states to ensure no illegal immigrant can obtain the document or forge it.