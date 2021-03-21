Aadhaar no longer mandatory for pensioners to get digital life certificate

"Aadhaar Authentication in Jeevan Pramaan is on a voluntary basis and user organizations shall provide alternate means of submission of Life Certificate. NIC shall comply with provisions of Aadhaar Act 2016, Aadhaar Regulation 2016 and the O.Ms (official memorandum), circulars and guidelines issued by UIDAI from time to time," a notification by the Ministry of Electronics and IT dated March 18 said.