Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: MoS Health Choubey

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: MoS Health Choubey1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 09:56 PM IST
Ashwini Choubey said that ₹58.90 lakh has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year
Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday.
Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office.
Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
Expect ₹30,000 cr private investment in FY22 via HAM, BOT projects: Road secretary1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Covid vaccine in Delhi: Over 9,200 people get shots on Friday; turnout 50%3 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Russia expels EU diplomats over Navalny protests, ties at 'low point'3 min read . 09:25 PM IST
On whether Aadhaar is mandatory for registering on the Co-WIN application, Choubey, in a written reply, said, "No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal."
He further said that Rs 58.90 lakh has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year.
On whether any privacy impact assessments were carried out to develop the application, Choubey said, "Yes, privacy impact assessments were carried out for Co-WIN portal. For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key, no unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed and restricted access to relational database service (to decrease the risk of malicious activities)."
The Co-WIN application follows the privacy policy as stated in the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.