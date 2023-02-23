Aadhaar now a magic number, world coming to us for our talent: S Jaishankar
While speaking about the importance of digitalisation and digital data, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Aadhaar is like a magic number on which a huge number of people depend upon for their daily tasks
From being just an identity proof, aadhaar number has become a magic number on which the daily existence of millions of people depends upon, said Union Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar on Thursday. He also added that India's digital image is growing and countries like Japan, UK, Denmark, Germany and Portugal are coming for us for our talent.
