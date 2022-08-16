Aadhaar number mandatory to receive govt benefits, subsides. Check details here

A recent circular issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has notified that those who don't have an Aadhaar number or enrolment slip, may not be able to avail government subsidies and benefits. The UIDAI circular issued to all central ministries and state governments last week has come into being to tighten the Aadhaar rules for those who don't have an Aadhaar number and are availing of the subsidies and benefits provided by the government.

