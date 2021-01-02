Aadhaar online appointment services impress users. Here's how you can book yours

Users happy with Aadhaar's online appointment services to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Users make a comparison of Aadhaar sppointment services to the appointment facility offered by Passport department. One of the users tweeted his experience of visiting and changing the mobile number and appreciated the quick services offered at Aadhaar Seva Kendra. UIDAI retweeted the from its official handle.

Here's the tweet:

Other users replied agreeing to the impressive and quick services at Aadhaar Seva Kendra if you take appointment and visit.

Whether applying for a new Aadhaar card or to make any changes in your existing one, you don't need to stand in bank or post office queues as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened online appointment booking facilities.

You can easily book an appointment at an Aadhaar centre of your choice at either a UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra or registrar-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

To book an appointment, go www.uidai.gov.in, next, go to My Aadhaar, click on 'Book an appointment'. At present, you can book an appointment to avail the following services:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name Update

Address Update

Mobile No. Update

Email ID Update

Date of Birth Update

Gender Update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) Update