Home >News >India >Aadhaar online appointment services impress users. Here's how you can book yours
To book an appointment, go www.uidai.gov.in, next, go to My Aadhaar, click on 'Book an appointment'. Photo: HT

Aadhaar online appointment services impress users. Here's how you can book yours

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Avneet Kaur

  • One of the users tweeted his experience of visiting and changing the mobile number and appreciated the quick services offered at Aadhaar Seva Kendra
  • UIDAI retweeted the from its official handle

Users happy with Aadhaar's online appointment services to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Users make a comparison of Aadhaar sppointment services to the appointment facility offered by Passport department. One of the users tweeted his experience of visiting and changing the mobile number and appreciated the quick services offered at Aadhaar Seva Kendra. UIDAI retweeted the from its official handle.

'Try online appointment at Aadhaar Seva Kendra near home. This is similar to Passport Seva Kendra and very well organised with tokens and waiting chairs. Have visited one to change mobile for my daughter and was pleasantly surprised to be out in 20 minutes. Very impressive! ', wrote the user.

Here's the tweet:

Other users replied agreeing to the impressive and quick services at Aadhaar Seva Kendra if you take appointment and visit.

Whether applying for a new Aadhaar card or to make any changes in your existing one, you don't need to stand in bank or post office queues as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened online appointment booking facilities.

You can easily book an appointment at an Aadhaar centre of your choice at either a UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra or registrar-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

To book an appointment, go www.uidai.gov.in, next, go to My Aadhaar, click on 'Book an appointment'. At present, you can book an appointment to avail the following services:

  • Fresh Aadhaar enrolment
  • Name Update
  • Address Update
  • Mobile No. Update
  • Email ID Update
  • Date of Birth Update
  • Gender Update
  • Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) Update

