Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline nears: ₹1,000 penalty and key details you shouldn’t miss before December 31

Aadhaar–PAN link: The Income Tax (I-T) Department of India has mandated taxpayers to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number (PAN), to avoid any consequenses while filing their returns. As per the official announcement, the final date of linking Aadhaar with PAN is 31 December 2025.
Taxpayers who are looking to link their PAN and Aadhaar should note that the linking involves connecting an individual's PAN with their Aadhaar number. This move seeks to confirm the identity of these individuals and prevent duplicate PAN issuance in the country.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) initially fixed 30 June 2023 as the deadline for people to link their PAN with their Aadhaar number. This date was later extended to 31 May 2024 with a late fine of ₹1,000 per individual.
According to the latest CBDT notification, on 3 April 2025, the authority fixed 31 December 2025 as the final deadline for the linking process. If taxpayers fail to comply with the government mandate, then this will result in their PAN being inoperational, effective from 1 January 2026.
Experts indicate that people will not be subject to any late fee if they complete the linking process within the December deadline, as per Protean data, a Government of India company.
However, for PAN holders who missed their earlier deadline, they are likely to still face a late fee of ₹1,000 under Section 234H of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
If an individual fails to link their Aadhaar and PAN, then they will face the following consequences —
To link your Aadhaar number with your PAN number, please follow the steps mentioned below —
Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax portal.
Direct Link here - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Step 2: Select the “Link Aadhaar” option under the “Quick Links” section.
Step 3: You will now need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name (as per Aadhaar card)
Step 4: Click on the “Validate” option
Step 5: Enter the One-time password (OTP) sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number on the website.
Step 6: Submit the form after entering all the details.
Your screen will display a confirmation message, and the status updates will start reflecting on the portal in the next 3-5 working days.
People should also note that if you are linking your Aadhaar and PAN after missing the deadline, then you will also be mandated to pay a ₹1,000 fine. Hence, you will have to select the “ ₹500 Fee for delay in linking PAN with Aadhaar” before submitting.
