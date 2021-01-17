Subscribe
Home >News >India >Aadhaar PVC card offers instant offline identity verification via QR code scan
Aadhaar PVC card is more durable and secure.

Aadhaar PVC card offers instant offline identity verification via QR code scan

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

UIDAI allows residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint on PVC card by paying nominal charges of 50.

The new Aadhaar polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card is easy to carry in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards. Loaded with the latest security features, Aadhaar PVC card is more durable. PVC Aadhaar card allows to verify the identity of the Aadhaar holder offline, by scanning the QR code on the new Aadhaar PVC card. UIDAI, in a tweet wrote, "Your identity is verifiable instantly offline, by scanning the QR code on your new Aadhaar PVC card."

Here's the tweet:

UIDAI launched the Aadhaar in the form of PVC card in October last year. Aadhaar PVC card has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof, you can now bring it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain.

UIDAI allows residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint on PVC card by paying nominal charges of 50. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using non-registered or any alternate mobile number. In fact, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family, using his or her mobile number. Here's UIDAI's tweet in this reference:

You can order your Aadhaar PVC card byclicking on the link: https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint . Fill in your Aadhaar Number or Virtual Identification Number or EID to order Aadhaar card and follow the process to get your card. You can order Aadhaar card using your registered mobile number or Alternate mobile number to receive OTP.

Aadhaar preview is available on use of registered mobile only. Preview of Aadhaar card details is not available for Non-registered mobile based order.

